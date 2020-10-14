Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

'The Crown' season 4 turns spotlight on Princess Diana, Prince Charles's unconventional royal saga 

Famed Netflix series The Crown recently released its much-awaited season 4 teaser, showcasing Prince Charles and Princess Diana's unconventional royal saga. 

Emma Corrin, who essays the magnanimous role of Diana in the season, can be seen bearing an uncanny resemblance to the late royal while taking the viewers through a tumultous journey of marriage with Prince Charles.

Right from the days of their glimmering courtship, a public wedding for the ages and a dramatic separation, the teaser shows how the biggest royal wedding of the decade reached its tragic end.

The teaser begins with the narrator saying, " Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made.”

The season chronicles the era from 1979 to 1990 and will again feature Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Gillian Anderson as prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki will play as Princess Diana for seasons 5 and 6.



