Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Meghan Markle felt voiceless as a royal: Duchess exposes monarchy in new virtual summit

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Meghan Markle is challenging the British monarchy right in the eye after laying bare all the adversities she was made to go through as a member of the royal family.

In her recent chat with Fortune for its 'Most Powerful Next Gen Summit' on Tuesday, the Duchess shared how it was extremely important for her to use her voice after it got silenced following her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan urged people to use their voice as much as they can, something which she herself couldn't do much herself while working as member of the royal.

"Your voice matters," she said. "You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it," she told Fortune’s associate editor, Emma Hinchlife.

"Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard, and now with the platform that people have on social media to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience, I think it's a huge responsibility," Meghan said from her house in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Earlier this year, the former actress had moved to North America with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie to live a more financially independent life.

The couple had announced they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family in news that sent shockwaves across Buckingham Palace.

