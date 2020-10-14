Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s quest in life is to witness an influx of brown actors in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra is a trailblazer for brown people in many ways as she broke barriers in Hollywood and represented the South Asian community on international platforms.

The Quantico actor opened up about the lack of diversity in Hollywood and how she plans to play her part in giving opportunities to more South Asian actors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor discussed how her collaboration with Jason Blum for Evil Eye helped her achieve two personal goals—one of which was to put together a more diverse cast.

"My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us. And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me,” she said.

"I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie. It's my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them,” she went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' star, passes away at 77

Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' star, passes away at 77

Meghan Markle gets candid about making the world a better place for son Archie

Meghan Markle gets candid about making the world a better place for son Archie
Meghan Markle felt voiceless as a royal: Duchess exposes monarchy in new virtual summit

Meghan Markle felt voiceless as a royal: Duchess exposes monarchy in new virtual summit
Meghan Markle reveals shocking reason for not being on social media, slams people addicted to it

Meghan Markle reveals shocking reason for not being on social media, slams people addicted to it
'The Crown' season 4 turns spotlight on Princess Diana, Prince Charles's unconventional royal saga

'The Crown' season 4 turns spotlight on Princess Diana, Prince Charles's unconventional royal saga

Selena Gomez to star in psychological thriller 'Dollhouse'

Selena Gomez to star in psychological thriller 'Dollhouse'

Offset trying to make amends with Cardi B despite divorce proceedings in full swing

Offset trying to make amends with Cardi B despite divorce proceedings in full swing
Sofia Richie giving romantic endeavours a pause after breakup from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie giving romantic endeavours a pause after breakup from Scott Disick

Niall Horan announces virtual charity gig for his crew

Niall Horan announces virtual charity gig for his crew
'Ertugrul' famed Mehmet Bozdag delights fans with big announcement of new historical series

'Ertugrul' famed Mehmet Bozdag delights fans with big announcement of new historical series
Queen Elizabeth has a great significance of October 13 in her life

Queen Elizabeth has a great significance of October 13 in her life
Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney's new business line suggests her love for royals?

Latest

view all