Priyanka Chopra’s quest in life is to witness an influx of brown actors in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is a trailblazer for brown people in many ways as she broke barriers in Hollywood and represented the South Asian community on international platforms.

The Quantico actor opened up about the lack of diversity in Hollywood and how she plans to play her part in giving opportunities to more South Asian actors.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor discussed how her collaboration with Jason Blum for Evil Eye helped her achieve two personal goals—one of which was to put together a more diverse cast.

"My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us. And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me,” she said.

"I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie. It's my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them,” she went on to say.