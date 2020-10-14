Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

There is no stopping the heartbroken Max Ehrich as he has vowed to not give up and continues to seek attention of his former flame, Demi Lovato in many ways.



The actor is now reportedly releasing a song encircling his former ladylove and their now-crumbled romance that has been turning bitter with each passing day.

As per TMZ, the track will be dropped on Friday and will give glimpse of the night he first met the Skyscraper singer.

The outlet reported that the song will showcase Ehrich’s “inner dialogue” during that first night and how he was certain about their love story but also apprehensive about falling for her.

According to the sources, the song was recorded by Ehrich during quarantine in a “makeshift studio” before Lovato had called it quits and they were living together.

Earlier, E! News had reported that Lovato was in contact with lawyers after Ehrich had been refusing to “leave her alone.”