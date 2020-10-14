Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Princess Diana had raised quite a few eyebrows with the British royal family with her brazen personality. 

Being in cahoots with author Andrew Morton for his bombshell 1992-book, had wreaked havoc in the royal household for Princess Diana.

Recalling the negative outrage that came towards the palace following the release of the biography, Diana’s butler, Paul Burrell had said in Channel 5’s documentary Diana: The Interview That Shocked the World, that the book was her way of rescuing herself.

Narrator of the film, Glynis Barber had said: "With suspicions of her complicity on the book running high, the palace remained furious.”

Barber continued, saying: "Far from freeing Diana, the Morton book merely tightened her chains.

Burrell added: “The Queen's belief is that you shouldn't show public emotion because you are the monarchy. You should be above that."

"She expected the Andrew Morton book to rescue her. It didn't because the Royal Family put down the shutters,” he went on to say.

