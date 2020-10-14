Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Piers Morgan got the attention of his fans as he screamed in terror and mocked Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh's horrified reaction to a mouse in the 'Good Morning Britain' studio.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were left in shock by a tiny mouse who intruded in the studio and terrorised the cast and crew.

The former newspaper editor, who is widely known to cause a stir on screen with his contentious views and gestures,  mocked host Laura Tobin and political editor Singh as they also screamed when they saw a mouse on the floor.

The 55-year-old broke the news as saying: 'There is a mouse on the studio floor, everybody shrieks and wails.

On the other hand, Viewers noticed his sizeable feet during the interview with Lorraine Kelly and they broke the news on social media to attract some funny comments from the fans. He was seen on ITV's Lorraine to plug his new book 'Wake Up'.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Celebrities ignore Instagram posts by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star

Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Celebrities ignore Instagram posts by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star
Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption
Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture
Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress

Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress
Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election
Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography
Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin
Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy

Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy
Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Latest

view all