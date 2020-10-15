Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Entry tests for medical colleges cancelled by KP government

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced that it was cancelling the ETEA entrance tests for Khyber Medical University and its allied colleges.

According to a notification from the Higher Education, Archives and Libraries Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the exams slated to take place on October 18 have been cancelled under Section 18 of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

"The Medical and Dental Colleges admission tests will be conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the students seeking admission across the country," read the notification.

