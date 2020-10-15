Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 15 2020
Meghan Markle sends special message to world with her outfit during Zoom call

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Meghan Markle sported black sleeveless outfit, which had caused a stir on social media, to mark the International Day of The Girl during her last Zoom call with Malala Yousafzai.

The Duchess of Sussex's fans talked about her bold look in their own way. But, after a little digging, it became clear that the bodywear had reportedly been chosen to mark the occasion.

A media outlet claimed that the Philadelphia-based fashion line is run by a group of women dedicated to closing the gender pay gap.

Meghan Markle also chose that outfit to show off her elegance as she was looking extremely gorgeous. She had styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back into a low bun to give a perfect look to her beauty.

Last week, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry joined Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to celebrate this year’s International Day of The Girl.

In video chat with the activist, the royals explored the barriers preventing millions of girls from going to school and why it’s essential that they champion every female's right to learn

