'Happy Birthday Babar Azam': Twitter wishes Pakistan skipper as he turns 26

Babar Azam was born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore and is known for his discipline and level-headed attitude. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Twitteratis wished luck and success to Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam turned 26 on Thursday.

Azam is counted among one of the best current cricketers of the country. He recently surpassed Alex Hales as the leading T20 runs scorer in 2020.

He achieved the milestone after he played an unbeaten innings of 64 to help his side Central Punjab beat Balochistan in the National T20 Cup match in Rawalpindi.

It was also Babar’s third consecutive half-century of the tournament.

On his 26th birthday, Azam's fellow cricketers also took to the micro-blogging site to greet him. "Happy birthday Bobby. May you have many more with lots of love and happiness," former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote.

Other cricketers including Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan and Azhar Ali followed suit.

Azam, affectionately called Bobby, was born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore and is known for his stylish strokes, especially the cover drive, and level-headed attitude.

He laid claim to a long-term spot in Pakistan's batting line-up with a strong performance in 2016, making three consecutive ODI hundreds against the West Indies in the UAE, and a 90 in his third Test, in Hamilton. He was 22 years old at the time, according to espncricinfo.com.