Kristen Bell gives her candid take on Dax Shepard's relapse: ‘We need a different plan’

Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have recently fallen into the crux of a marriage woe in regards to Shepard’s sobriety relapse.

The actress discussed her husband’s relapse during her most recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and according to People magazine, she was quoted saying, “He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

“The thing I love most about Dax is … that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’ We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘We need a stronger plan.’”

She also recalled her husband telling her, he “‘was faltering. I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.’”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again’.”

Their plan now is to go back to therapy and, “I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”