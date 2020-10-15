Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato cuddles up to Mod Sun weeks after hard split from fiancé Max Ehrich

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Demi Lovato cuddles up to Mod Sun weeks after hard split from fiancé Max Ehrich

American singer Demi Lovato appears to have moved on from her ex-fiance Max Ehrich already, especially in light of the rampaging slew of pictures that are racing across social media with Bella Thorne’s ex Mod Sun.

While the pictures showcase Demi in a plain yellow top, the rapper was visibly shirtless in the back of his SUV.

The pictures showcased a relaxed and carefree aura from the duo. From leaning against each other in the car to giggling laughter from Demi’s end, it appears the two musicians have truly hit it off.

Other than their SUV sneak peek, the pair maintained their distance as they stepped out towards In and Out and gave fans a glimpse into their outfits.

Demi paired her yellow top with a blue tie-dye tracksuit and comfy sandals whereas Mod Sun had on pink shorts and a matching sweater and all-white sneakers. 


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato debuts ‘Commander in Chief' at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato debuts ‘Commander in Chief' at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Ellen DeGeneres slammed by her lookalike for ridiculing her on TV

Ellen DeGeneres slammed by her lookalike for ridiculing her on TV
Demi Lovato lauds former foe Taylor Swift for becoming more politically active

Demi Lovato lauds former foe Taylor Swift for becoming more politically active
Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ Netflix documentary in her latest speech

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ Netflix documentary in her latest speech
Sania Mirza’s afternoon walk snap with little Izhaan is the cutest thing on internet today

Sania Mirza’s afternoon walk snap with little Izhaan is the cutest thing on internet today
John Legend dedicates new song ‘Never Break’ to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicates new song ‘Never Break’ to Chrissy Teigen
Harry Styles bags the 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Harry Styles bags the 2020 Billboard Chart Achievement Award
'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

Kristen Bell gives her candid take on Dax Shepard’s relapse: ‘We need a different plan’

Kristen Bell gives her candid take on Dax Shepard’s relapse: ‘We need a different plan’
Prince William was afraid of marrying Kate Middleton over concerns about monarchy

Prince William was afraid of marrying Kate Middleton over concerns about monarchy
Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity

Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity
Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories

Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories

Latest

view all