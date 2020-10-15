Demi Lovato cuddles up to Mod Sun weeks after hard split from fiancé Max Ehrich

American singer Demi Lovato appears to have moved on from her ex-fiance Max Ehrich already, especially in light of the rampaging slew of pictures that are racing across social media with Bella Thorne’s ex Mod Sun.

While the pictures showcase Demi in a plain yellow top, the rapper was visibly shirtless in the back of his SUV.

The pictures showcased a relaxed and carefree aura from the duo. From leaning against each other in the car to giggling laughter from Demi’s end, it appears the two musicians have truly hit it off.

Other than their SUV sneak peek, the pair maintained their distance as they stepped out towards In and Out and gave fans a glimpse into their outfits.

Demi paired her yellow top with a blue tie-dye tracksuit and comfy sandals whereas Mod Sun had on pink shorts and a matching sweater and all-white sneakers.



