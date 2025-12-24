Taylor Swift admits she 'couldn't put words together' after emotional show

The 'Lover' singer broke down in tears while on stage as she prepares to bid farewell to her life on the road

Taylor Swift was moved to tears in an emotional farewell moment as she wrapped up The Eras Tour.

In scenes captured for the last two episodes of her Disney+ documentary series The End of an Era, the Lover singer, 36, broke down in tears while on stage as she prepares to bid farewell to her life on the road.

Taking a short break to speak to the audience during her combined Evermore and Folklore set she stumbled over her words and couldn't hold back her tears.

She said as the crowd cheered her enthusiastically: 'Toronto we are coming to the end of this show so you have no idea what this reaction means to me...'

Breaking down she added: 'To the crew and everyone who has put so much into this tour - I don't even know what I'm saying anymore... I'm just having a bit of a moment sorry. It's not even the last show!'

After the show she was then seen debriefing with her brother Austin as she said of her crying moment on stage: 'I got emotional I felt like a dumb**s. I couldn't put words together Austin it was kind of embarrassing...'

She then calls her mother Andrea about the show as she tells her: 'It's gonna be an emotional time from here to the end...'

The tour featured 149 shows across five continents. It concluded in December 2024.