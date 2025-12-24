 
Geo News

Taylor Swift admits she 'couldn't put words together' after emotional show

The tour featured 149 shows across five continents

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

The Lover singer broke down in tears while on stage as she prepares to bid farewell to her life on the road
The 'Lover' singer broke down in tears while on stage as she prepares to bid farewell to her life on the road

Taylor Swift was moved to tears in an emotional farewell moment as she wrapped up The Eras Tour.

In scenes captured for the last two episodes of her Disney+ documentary series The End of an Era, the Lover singer, 36, broke down in tears while on stage as she prepares to bid farewell to her life on the road.

Taking a short break to speak to the audience during her combined Evermore and Folklore set she stumbled over her words and couldn't hold back her tears. 

She said as the crowd cheered her enthusiastically: 'Toronto we are coming to the end of this show so you have no idea what this reaction means to me...'

Breaking down she added: 'To the crew and everyone who has put so much into this tour - I don't even know what I'm saying anymore... I'm just having a bit of a moment sorry. It's not even the last show!'

After the show she was then seen debriefing with her brother Austin as she said of her crying moment on stage: 'I got emotional I felt like a dumb**s. I couldn't put words together Austin it was kind of embarrassing...'

She then calls her mother Andrea about the show as she tells her: 'It's gonna be an emotional time from here to the end...'

The tour featured 149 shows across five continents. It concluded in December 2024.

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift shares why nostalgic ‘22' moment is important to her video
Taylor Swift shares why nostalgic ‘22' moment is important to her
Kelly Osbourne shares family plans for Christmas after Ozzy's death video
Kelly Osbourne shares family plans for Christmas after Ozzy's death
Blake Lively shifts 'focus' from Justin Baldoni legal battle for vacations video
Blake Lively shifts 'focus' from Justin Baldoni legal battle for vacations
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo enjoy luxury postpartum retreat
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo enjoy luxury postpartum retreat
Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death
Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death
Molly Mae confesses Christmas hosting nerves after inviting Tommy's family
Molly Mae confesses Christmas hosting nerves after inviting Tommy's family