Thursday Oct 15 2020
Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: The Duchess rock stylish outfits to win hearts: See Pics

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton left fans awestruck with their stunning looks in gorgeous outfits at different occasions, giving royal fans major style envy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is bringing back an 80’s trend in her latest royal appearance at the National History Museum on Monday, rocking a black suit, which included a blazer with padded shoulders .

The 38-year-old nailed effortless glamour in gorgeous outfit, which she paired with chic pearl earrings. Her smokey-eye and classic bouncy blow-dry hair added to her beauty that attracted huge praise from the royal fans.

On the other hand , The Duchess of Sussex was looking gorgeous in a black bodysuit with a bold look as she joined Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to celebrate this year’s International Day of The Girl.

She had styled her locks into a middle parting and pulled back into a low bun to give a perfect look to her beauty. Meghan's recent style also received applause from fans.

In September, Kate stepped out to speak with parents at Battersea Park in London, keeping the summery spirit alive with a pair of pink trousers and a white T-shirt. She also accessorized with delicate jewelry.

Meghan Markle teamed a pair of tailored black trousers and silk shirt as she appeared in the inaugural television special of the 'TIME 100'.

Let the fans decide -between the two royals - who's looking more attractive or gorgeous in their chic outfits.

