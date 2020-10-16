Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 16 2020
Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's 'woke' Vogue issue didn't go down well with the Royal Family - who are supposed to remain politically neutral, a bombshell new biography revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex's magazine cover prompted an 'even deeper rift' between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, claimed Robert Lacey.

The author, in his 'Battle of the Brothers' book, claims Prince William and Harry had a 'showdown' over Meghan Markle's Vogue issue.

According to a media outlet, the Duchess of Sussex suggested being a guest editor for the fashion bible's September issue after she was approached to star on the cover.

However, Lacey - who is an advisor on Netflix's The Crown - claims Prince William did try and talk to his brother about Meghan's issue of the magazine - but it resulted in a furious "showdown".

Meghan selected more than a dozen women from around the world to feature on her 'Forces for Change' front page - including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden and body positivity campaigner and actress Jameela Jamil.

It was also reported that the Duke and Duchess allegedly decided not to join the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral that summer as a result of the 'showdown'.

The author - who examines Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship in the months leading up to Megxit - says it resulted in 'another classic Harry explosion, followed by a further, even deeper rift.'

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand - authors of biography 'Finding Freedom' write:'incredibly sensitive' Prince Harry branded William a 'snob' for warning him to be careful about 'this girl' Meghan Markle.

