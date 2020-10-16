Neha Kakkar, boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh’s loved-up photo breaks the internet

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar and her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh, who confirmed their relationship recently, shared a loved-up photo and the dazzling picture has taken the internet by storm.



The O Saki Saki singer turned to Instagram and shared the photo with Rohan and revealed that the dazzling photo was taken when they first met.

Tagging Rohan, Neha wrote, “Jab we met, love at first sight.”

Rohan also posted the same photo and wrote a sweet caption, “Oye Tu Meri Hai, Sirf Meri!! (You are mine, just mine. Love You the most @nehakakkar.”



Neha and her boyfriend shared the loved-up photo ahead of the release of their new album Nehu Da Vyah.



The album will be released on October 21, 2020.

