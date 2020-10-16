Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

India's Rahul Gandhi believes Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: AFP/File

In a jibe directed at the Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi, India’s main Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday praised Pakistan for handling the coronavirus better than his own country's government managed to do.

“Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled COVID better than India,” Gandhi said while sharing the projected growth of countries in 2020-21. 

The graph showed predicted that Pakistan’s economy would suffer a significantly smaller contraction (0.4%) compared to South Asian counterparts India (10.3%), Afghanistan (5%) and Sri Lanka (4.6%).

India Today reported that the Congress leader had shared a chart that depicted IMF growth projections.

The IMF, in its latest report, had said the global economic crisis will not be quite as grim as feared this year, but global GDP will still contract by 4.4% and the ongoing pandemic means the outlook remains uncertain.

The global lender said countries like India, Spain and Italy will suffer double-digit economic declines in 2020, while Britain just misses that threshold with a 9.8% contraction.

More From Pakistan:

'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'

'PTI govt to provide water, sanitisers, face masks to opposition supporters at Gujranwala jalsa'
Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents

Pakistan becomes 'second Muslim country' to manufacture heart stents
Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa

Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh lands in another controversy
Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus re-infection

Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus re-infection
Opposition’s first power show in Gujranwala today

Opposition’s first power show in Gujranwala today
Pak Army chief witnesses snipers' training, lauds men for 'commendable marksmanship skills'

Pak Army chief witnesses snipers' training, lauds men for 'commendable marksmanship skills'
Punjab bans vehicles emitting pollutants, burning of crops to curtail smog

Punjab bans vehicles emitting pollutants, burning of crops to curtail smog
Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged
Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain
OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred

OGDCL convoy attacked by large number of terrorists near Ormara, 14 including 7 FC personnel martyred
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Latest

view all