Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Perez Hilton has come with guns fully loaded and it letting it rip while discussing how he was ‘used’ by the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga during her initial days in the industry.

For the unversed, Hilton and Gaga were a steady thing back In 2008, and even though Hilton would refer to Lady Gaga as “wifey,” some relationship woes got the best of them and caused the duo to split shortly after.

With his new book coming out, TMI: My Life In Scandal, Hilton addressed his relationship with Lady Gaga during an interview with journalist Dan Wootton on the talkRADIO's Drive Time show.

He was quoted saying, “At the time, I was incredibly disliked by celebrities. So if a star wanted to be my friend, I believed them.”

“I didn't question them, I was naive in thinking their motives were pure and their intentions are true. After Gaga and I had our falling out, it became apparent to me, wow, she was just using me.”

“And when she didn't need me anymore, after she became the biggest pop star on the planet, she tossed me aside — that hurt. However, now that many years have passed, I only look back on that era with pride. I was a part of something special, I saw something in her before most people and I played a big part in helping her.”

“I also have a lot of empathy now and compassion for what she was going through. Dealing with drugs and alcohol as she's talked about, and becoming the biggest pop star on the planet and having it happen so quickly."

While Hilton waited nearly seven years before giving his take on the Lady Gaga feud, the Grammy award winning singer already swept the matter under the rug after discussing their differences back in 2013 during an interview with Howard Stern.

At the time she dubbed Hilton a 'failure' and claimed, “He was supposed to be my friend and I felt betrayed, so I started crying. I looked at him and said, 'Just because you are who you are, does not mean that our friendship doesn't mean anything when the cameras turn on. So, now I see who you really.' And I was done after that."