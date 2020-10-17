Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt note for husband on 21st wedding anniversary

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit penned down a heartfelt message for husband Dr Shriram Nene as the couple is celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with her hubby and wrote, “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram.”

Dr Nene also took to the photo-video sharing app and posted the PDA-filled picture and wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together.”

He further said, “Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

Madhuri and Shriram Nene got married on October 17, 1999 and they have two sons Ryan Nene, 15, and Arin Nene, 17. 

