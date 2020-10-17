Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photos as he flaunts her adventurous side

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photos as he flaunts her adventurous side

German model Nicole Poturalski, the rumoured girlfriend of Hollywood star Brad Pitt looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos as she flaunted her adventurous side by stepping out on the hunt for mushrooms.

The 27-year-old girlfriend of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos and revealed she was on mushroom hunt.

She wrote with mushroom emoticon, “On the hunt for mushrooms.”

On the hunt for mushrooms but dont eat the fly agaric

Nicole also advised her fans not to eat the fly agaric, as it is considered to be poisonous.

The model wrote, “but don't eat the fly agaric.”

Nicole Poturalski looked stunning in the latest photoshoot as she dressed up hunting for mushrooms but still looking like the model was walking on the runway.

She could be seen sporting a long black top with grey tights, gumboots and a long black overcoat. She left her hair open in its natural state while her million-dollar smile adds even more charm to the overall attire.

