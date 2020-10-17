Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training




Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Henry Cavill is going through some intense workouts as part of his training for the Netflix show "The Witcher".

"Witcher training focuses on three major aspects....speed, explosive power, and fitness. Which can hurt," he said on Instagram while sharing his picture.

"I haven't had the opportunity to run for miles up hill since Gibralter many years ago! But there is no better place to get back into that groove than the Lake District here at home in the UK. This place has just stormed into my top 3 favourite places in the world! Absolutely love it."



