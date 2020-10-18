Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Miley Cyrus is sharing the most outragous accident her pet dog got involved it. 

The Malibu singer revealed her pooch Little Dog got electrocuted after chewing on some wires on the sets of The Voice when she was a coach.

Cyrus was a coach on season 11 and season 13, which aired in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She also served as an advisor on season 10.

“This is sad, but it was handled, and my dog is totally thriving and fine,” Cyrus narrated her story to Frankie V on the Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show.

“You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted.”

The songstress reassured her fans that Little Dog is doing fine, “She was totally fine” and is now “thriving” at home in Nashville.

Cyrus also shared her dog Mary Jane's craziest story. “I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you,” she joked. “Mary Jane is a freak a leek. The story has to do with 2012 Halloween [and] my dog licking something.”

The Grammy winner later admitted that her “favourite” pet is actually her blow fish.

“I have a really good connection with my blow fish,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo
Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal

Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal
Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'
Kendall Jenner at loggerheads with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kendall Jenner at loggerheads with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot

Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot
Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French
Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

‘Emily In Paris’ actor Lily Collins shocks fans with character’s real age

‘Emily In Paris’ actor Lily Collins shocks fans with character’s real age

Latest

view all