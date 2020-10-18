Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 18 2020
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra government after FIR is filed against her

Famed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is not too bothered after legal action was taken against her earlier. 

Turning to Twitter, the Queen star reacted to the news of an FIR being filed against her and her sister Rangoli Chandel for “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their social media posts.

Responding to that, Kangana wrote: “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri.”

Earlier, the Mumbai Police were directed to file an FIR against the actor and her sister following a private complaint by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed.

Jaydeo Khule, metropolitan magistrate said in his order: “On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case.”

