Sunday Oct 18 2020
Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Hollywood actor Zachery Ty Bryan was detained on Saturday after facing over three charges, one of which included him allegedly chocking his girlfriend. 

The Home Improvement star has been under the custody of Eugene’s Lane County Jail since Saturday 1:01am when he was booked over charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and interfering with making a report, as disclosed by the records.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, a rep for Eugene PD said: "On Oct. 16 at approximately 10:24 p.m., Eugene Police officers were dispatched to report of a physical dispute at a north Eugene home after neighbors called."

It was revealed further that Bryan was found by officers "sitting outside an apartment. The victim, age 27, was at a neighboring apartment."

"An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship,” they added further.

"The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of strangulation (APA), assault in the fourth degree (APA), and interfering with making a report,” revealed the rep.

Apart from Home Improvement, Bryan has shot to fame through his film True Heart as well. He has also appeared in Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Veronica Mars, The Game of Their Lives, Smallville, Cold Case and E.R

