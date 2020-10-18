Anushka Sharma glows with her baby bump in latest viral photo

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child, flaunted her pregnancy glow in latest viral photos from Dubai.



The Zero actress is currently in Dubai and she was spotted with fans.

Anushka stepped out recently in Dubai and a glimpse from her outing went viral on social media. In the dazzling viral picture, Anushka could be seen glowing with her baby bump.

Anushka was dressed in an orange floral outfit with subtle makeup and a gold necklace.

The celebrity couple announced in August that they are soon going to be parents. She turned to Instagram and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”



