Prince William is more woke than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal expert

Numerous people around the world have been regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the British royal family's most 'woke' members.

However, it seems that Prince William has been crowned the newest ‘woke’ member as per a royal expert who claimed that the elder brother has done more for social causes than his younger sibling and his wife.

Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, appeared on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat show where he examined the relationship between the two brothers.

Lacey claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be woke but due to them becoming “too extreme” their causes are often undermined.

“People have said the Windsors don’t do ‘woke’. They don’t know how to handle progressive causes. However I think William does it rather well. He does it better than Meghan and Harry. This couple, in a way, are too extreme,” Lacey said.

The comments come only days after the Duke of Cambridge launched The Earthshot Prize that will grant five investors every year £1,000,000 which would help them address environmental challenges.