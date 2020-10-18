Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is likely to widen if Prince William becomes the head of the Royal Marines , said a report in Express.co.uk

Citing a leading royal expert and the author of the recently published book ‘Battle of Brother, the publication reported that the development would mark the end of William's relationship with his younger brother.

Robert Lacey, while speaking on TV show "The Royal Beat",  said, “I think that will mark the rift.

“I think that they have kept that position open for him [Harry] if he wants to come back into the family and if they are going to give it to William, I think that is the end of it.”

Harry was stripped of his military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to the United States.

More From Entertainment:

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family
Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue
Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Latest

view all