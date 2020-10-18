Indian singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus

Indian singer Kumar Sanu has contracted coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.



The official Facebook page of the "Melody King" confirmed that the most famous Indian playback singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

India’s coronavirus infections rose by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said on Saturday that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.



Earlier this month, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July next year to inoculate about 250 million people.

Officials have said that giving the vaccine to India’s 1.3 billion people will be a mammoth exercise, likely to stretch well into 2022.