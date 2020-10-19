Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry accused of prefering cash above royal duty: report

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Prince Harry, who stepped back as senior royal this year, has allegedly 'putting cash before royal duty', according to new report.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator, claimed: 'Harry has sold his right now to have a problem with people commercialising the royal family, commercialising his mother because that's what he's done'. According to Express.co.uk, he made this comments during his appearance on True Royalty TV.

The Duke, who moved to US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie after stepping down as senior royal in January, has signed an elusive Netflix deal worth an estimated $250million (£190million).

But the media outlet reported that the commentator Dan Wootton said the deal means he 'put cash before royal duty'.

Wootton continued: 'And I do think it's sad. But at the end of the day, Harry is his own man.'

He was reported to have said: "I think he has put duty to one side in exchange for cash and it's not something that I will personally celebrate. Especially when you look at all of the good work he did do with the Invictus Games in the past."

He also warned the royal couple against any programs about Princess Diana as part of their deal with Netflix because it would upset Prince William and strain the relationship further.

