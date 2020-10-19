Anupam Kher reacts to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production snubbing him on Twitter

Acclaimed Bollywod star Anupam Kher was left quite disappointed after Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions clocked in 22 years since the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but failed to mention him.

The snub on Twitter was pointed out by The Big Sick actor who subtly took a dig at the production house and reminded them that he too was part of the film.

Dharma Productions had tweeted: “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH!”

They went on to tag the main cast members including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, CEO of the production house, Apoorva Mehta and the director Karan Johar. However, Anupam’s name remained missing from the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Anupam wrote: “Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. [We were also in this film, friend. You could have tagged us as well] Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!!”



