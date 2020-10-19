Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Anupam Kher reacts to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production snubbing him on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Anupam Kher reacts to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production snubbing him on Twitter

Acclaimed Bollywod star Anupam Kher was left quite disappointed after Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions clocked in 22 years since the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but failed to mention him.

The snub on Twitter was pointed out by The Big Sick actor who subtly took a dig at the production house and reminded them that he too was part of the film.

Dharma Productions had tweeted: “Pyaar + dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH!”

They went on to tag the main cast members including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, CEO of the production house, Apoorva Mehta and the director Karan Johar. However, Anupam’s name remained missing from the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Anupam wrote: “Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. [We were also in this film, friend. You could have tagged us as well] Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!!”


More From Bollywood:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly gearing up to exchange vows

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain reportedly gearing up to exchange vows
Aaliya, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before court, recounts abuse allegations

Aaliya, wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before court, recounts abuse allegations

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘widen the gaze’ towards taboo issues through his roles

Ayushmann Khurrana aims to ‘widen the gaze’ towards taboo issues through his roles
Indian singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus

Indian singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for coronavirus

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to make Bollywood debut

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to make Bollywood debut

Anushka Sharma glows with her baby bump in latest viral photo

Anushka Sharma glows with her baby bump in latest viral photo
Aamir Khan’s praise for Akshay Kumar ruffles the feathers of Bollywood fans

Aamir Khan’s praise for Akshay Kumar ruffles the feathers of Bollywood fans
Kajol, Karan Johar take a trip down memory lane with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ clips

Kajol, Karan Johar take a trip down memory lane with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ clips

Salman Khan labeled ‘coward’ and ‘fake’ for keeping mum on B-Town scandals

Salman Khan labeled ‘coward’ and ‘fake’ for keeping mum on B-Town scandals

Vivek Oberoi’s residence raided as his relative flees from cops

Vivek Oberoi’s residence raided as his relative flees from cops

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra government after FIR is filed against her

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra government after FIR is filed against her
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shares with fans ‘key to a happy marriage’

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shares with fans ‘key to a happy marriage’

Latest

view all