Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in latest stunning photo

Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts her growing baby bump in latest photo

Mom-to-be Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, shared a dazzling photo of her where she could be seen flaunting her growing baby bump.



The Zero actress turned to Instagram and shared the photo with caption, “Pocketful of sunshine.”

Earlier, Anushka’s husband took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of him and wifey taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.



Virat Kohli credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for romantic photo.

He captioned the photo with a heart emoticon and wrote, “pic credit - @abdevilliers17.”

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child and baby is the baby is due in January 2021.



The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.