Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday

Mahira Khan detailed how her mother has always encouraged her to see light at the end of every tunnel

Mahira Khan showered her mother with an abundance of love and warmth on the special day of her birthday.



The starlet posted a monchrome picture of her mom, articulating her love for her in a long post alongside it.

Mahira detailed how her mother imparted wisdom to her, encouraging her to always see the positive things in the world.

"Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open).

And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me,'" Mahira wrote.

"That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’" the starlet added.

"To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday.

P.S: In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me ," Mahira concluded her note.







