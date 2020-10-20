Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Mahira Khan detailed how her mother has always encouraged her to see light at the end of every tunnel 

Mahira Khan showered her mother with an abundance of love and warmth on the special day of her birthday.

The starlet posted a monchrome picture of her mom, articulating her love for her in a long post alongside it.

Mahira detailed how her mother imparted wisdom to her, encouraging her to always see the positive things in the world.

"Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open).

And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me,'" Mahira wrote.

"That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’" the starlet added.

"To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday.

P.S: In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me ," Mahira concluded her note.

View this post on Instagram

Last night, at midnight we cut Ama’s cake. It was just the four of us ( make it three, Aba couldn’t keep his eyes open). And as we sang for her, Ama sang the loudest for herself - ‘May I have many more, may I have many more dear. Happy birthday to me’. That basically sums her up. She finds joy in the smallest of things. ‘Tender mercies’ as she calls them! She has taught me a lot, most of the time unknowingly.. but the most important thing I’ve learnt from her is to be hopeful, to have faith no matter what. She always says - ‘Na umeed nahi hotay! Imaan hai toh mayoosi kaisi?’ To the most beautiful woman in the world, Happy Birthday ️ P.S In this photo, Ama is pregnant with me

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sparks fury for upsetting Brits after major blunder

Queen Elizabeth sparks fury for upsetting Brits after major blunder

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King
Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look
Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family
Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino

Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino
Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap
Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house

Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house
Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes

Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes
Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Latest

view all