Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Prince Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers reveal main reason behind his royal exit: ‘Protect Meghan Markle, son Harry’

JJ Chalmers, a close pal of Prince Harry had claimed that the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal life to protect his wife Meghan Markle and his son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry resigned from their royal responsibilities earlier this year to live a financially independent life.

JJ Chalmers, the Afghanistan veteran and close friend of Prince Harry, came out in support of his pal, saying he made the right decision stepping down from royal life.

Chalmers, who is gearing up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing said Prince Harry made the decision in order to put his family first.

Speaking on The One Show, he said Prince Harry is a very principled person and he made the bombshell decision to protect his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

According to the report, JJ Chalmers is the only person who stood by Harry’s decision despite the backlash from the public and even members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family.

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer
Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday
Queen Elizabeth sparks fury over upsetting Brits after major blunder

Queen Elizabeth sparks fury over upsetting Brits after major blunder

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King
Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look
Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family
Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino

Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino
Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap
Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house

Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house
Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes

Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes

Latest

view all