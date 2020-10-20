Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey

Glee star Naya Rivera ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has mesmerised the fans with a new buzz cut adorable look of five-year-old son Josey.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan Dorsey treated his fans with sweet photo of his son and wrote, “Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday.”

This is the second social media post of Ryan since the death of his former wife Naya Rivera in July. The Glee star drowned in Lake Piru in California during a day out with son Josey.

In the picture, Josey opted to rock a buzz cut after the youngster moved in with dad. Naya’s sister Nickayla also moved in with the father-son duo after Josey insisted on living with her.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Ryan had paid a rich tribute to his ex-wife after her death saying, “This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it.”

This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. ️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ️

