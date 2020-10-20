Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58

Hollywood filmmaker and son of Robert Redford, James Redford has died of cancer at the age of 58, his wife Kyle Redford has confirmed.

Kyle turned to Twitter and announced the passing of James Redford, the son of actor-director Robert Redford.

She tweeted, “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Kylie further said, “As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs.”

James Redford was the third child of Robert Redford with his ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen. He was born on May 5, 1962.

