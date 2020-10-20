Can't connect right now! retry
A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman will grace the silver screens for a final time as his film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom just dropped its first trailer.

This was the last role that the Black Panther actor played before he lost his battle with colon cancer two months ago.

In the Denzel Washington-produced film, the deceased star weaved magic on screens with Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Boseman will star in the adaption of August Wilson’s 1982 playwright as Levee, who is a trumpet player filled with creativity and ideas for Ma Rainey and the band.

Upon his death, a rep for Denzel Washington had shared a statement of condolence for the actor with HollywoodLife: “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”



