Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Burak Özçivit shares adorable BTS photos from ‘Kurulus Osman’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Burak Özçivit shares adorable BTS photos from ‘Kurulus Osman’

Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit treated his fans with behind-the-scenes photos from historical drama series Kurulus Osman.

Taking to Instagram, Burak, who portrays the titular role in Kurulus Osman, posted a series of BTS photos with a caption in Turkish language saying, “The expected reunion is happening: Osman Bey's longing is over!”

The 30th episode of season 2 of the Kurulus Osman will be aired on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The Kurulus Osman’s second season (episode one) had received love and praises from the fans after it was aired on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The first episode of second season had broken all the records.

Check Out Kurulus Osman’s BTS Photos Below:




