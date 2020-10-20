Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO has amassed global fame and recognition with the release of their musical teaser Dingga and the internet has been set ablaze.

The teaser in question features a retro-chic theme, surrounded by bright neon hues, signs and light trails. The only contrasts in their entire music video are clips of the girls donning face masks, all meant as a nod to the current global crisis.

The 25-second clip also features short cameos by all the girls, atop carpets, skateboards, cars and even countertops.

Check it out below:

The group also plans to host a surprise streaming event, where nearly five winners get a chance to win signed CDs, all with handwritten cards ta boot!


More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan

Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan
Demi Lovato claims to have contact with aliens as she shares UFO sightings

Demi Lovato claims to have contact with aliens as she shares UFO sightings

A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’

A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’
Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery
Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58

Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey
Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie

Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie
Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Latest

view all