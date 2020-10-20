MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO has amassed global fame and recognition with the release of their musical teaser Dingga and the internet has been set ablaze.

The teaser in question features a retro-chic theme, surrounded by bright neon hues, signs and light trails. The only contrasts in their entire music video are clips of the girls donning face masks, all meant as a nod to the current global crisis.

The 25-second clip also features short cameos by all the girls, atop carpets, skateboards, cars and even countertops.

Check it out below:

The group also plans to host a surprise streaming event, where nearly five winners get a chance to win signed CDs, all with handwritten cards ta boot!



