Video: Neha Kakkar’s dance from her ‘Roka’ ceremony sets the internet on fire

A dance clip of Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar, who recently visited the family of her beau Rohanpreet Singh’ from her ‘Roka’ ceremony has gone viral on the internet.



The O Saki Saki singer recently visited the family of Rohanpreet where the ‘best event’ was held.

Neha turned to Instagram and shared the video clip, which has gone viral on the internet instantly.

She wrote, “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow. till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family.”

“Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event.”



Commenting on the post, Rohan dropped a lovable comment saying “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuuuuu i love youuuuuuuuu soooooo much. Best day Best Momments. shukar aa mere rabb da.”

Neha Kakkar confirmed her romance with singer Rohanpreet Singh earlier this month.