Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Archie in 'Time's100 Talks': 'We are embracing quality time with him'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry talk about watching Archie grow up at their Montecito abode

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gushed over their son Archie while hosting the highly-anticipated Time's100 Talks on Tuesday.

The couple talked to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and the hosts of Teenager Therapy podcast to talk about 'Engineering a Better World.'



Harry began by first responding to Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal on how he and Meghan are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think when people ask, 'How are you?' I sense, you know, it's a case of 'Really, how are you?' Before this year, I think everyone sort of throws that term around and everyone's satisfied with a 'Yeah, I'm good. I'm fine, thanks.' And then it's moving on to something else," Harry said. "But I think you're quite right. This year, more so than ever, it really is a question of 'No, no, no. Actually, how are you?'"

Meghan revealed they are spending quality time with Archie, watching him grow up, at their Montecito abode.



"All things considered, everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing," she said. "For us, we're trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special."

She then spoke about how complex social media and the online world really is.

"It can feel really overwhelming to try to understand all the nuance of what happens online. It is all-encompassing and it affects us at a multi-faceted level," she said. "And so we started with professors and experts in the field, with defectors from some of the largest platforms, neurologists — people to really help us view it through a holistic approach. And in that there have been relationships, and now friendships, that we have formed with a lot of these people who have a shared goal of wanting to make this space healthier and better for all of us."

Harry added, "What is happening in the online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations or groups. This is a global crisis—a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation, and a global health crisis."



For this year's edition of Time's100 Talks, Meghan and Prince Harry were involved in curating the theme, shortlisting guests and brainstorming topics.