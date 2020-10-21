Sofia Richie focusing on fitness since split with Scott Disick

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie is mainly focusing on her fitness since her breakup with boyfriend Scott Disick.



The reality TV show star and Sofia confirmed their split in August 2020 after three years of dating. They were first linked together in 2017.

On Tuesday, Sofia, 22 was spotted in black tennis skirt while heading for lunch with a friend in Beverly Hills.

The model looked sporty and casual.

Sofia’s friend joined her seemingly after they both got in a round of tennis, as she also donned a monochromatic tennis outfit and sneakers.

She was also recently spotted with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu. According to reports, the man was Cha Cha Macha co-founder Matthew Morton.