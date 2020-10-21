CM Murad assures 'complete support' to Sindh Police in Wednesday huddle

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets senior police officers led by Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher at CM House, Karachi.- Picture courtesy CM House

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured the provincial police's senior leadership that the Sindh government will always stand by it and will not let it down in any case.

He was talking to senior police officers at CM House a day after the police's top brass sought to proceed on leave en masse in protest against the "demoralising and shocking" treatment of the Sindh police chief in the events that led to the arrest of PML-N leader Captain Safdar.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar and other senior officers, including AIGs and DIGs, were present during the meeting, which had been called to review the situation arising out after the arrest of the PML-N leader.

CM Murad assured the police officers of the provincial government's complete support and said "we will not let Sindh Police get demoralised".

"The Sindh government has always directed the police to work independently and asked officers to continue working impartially."

Murad said they were working to further strengthen the police's professional abilities and asked the officers to continue working in an independent and impartial manner.

He said that Sindh Police has made a lot of sacrifices to restore law and order in the province, especially in Karachi.

In response, the police thanked the Sindh chief minister for guiding and supporting the force at every stage.