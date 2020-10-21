Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photos on pitch bowl over internet

Sanjida Islam poses with a cricket bat on the pitch on her wedding day. — Photo courtesy: Instagram/ICC

Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's wedding photo shoot caught social media’s attention with the bride posing on a cricket pitch with colourful wedding attire, flowers, and a cricket bat in hand.

The photo shoot went viral on the internet, with many praising the newly-wed couples' commitment and passion for cricket.

It was also shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a caption: "Dress, jewelry, cricketer bat. Wedding ceremony photo shoots for cricketers be like."



The 24-year-old, who tied the knot with Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, is a middle-order mainstay for Bangladesh. In her 8-years long career, Islam has played 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is.