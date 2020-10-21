Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

After Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus has come forth with a startling revelation about her extraterrestrial encounter.

The Sweet Jane singer, 27, spilled the beans during a chat with designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine.

The former Disney star spoke about her experience witnessing what she thought was a UFO and how she got chased down by the strange spaceship-like aircraft.

“I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax,” she said.

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real,” she went on to say.

“I was shaken for, like, five days. It [expletive] me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back,” she said.

Cyrus went on to say that she saw “a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”

“It’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe,” she added.

Earlier, Demi Lovato too had recounted her experience with “aliens” as she turned to Instagram with a few a photos of what she believed were UFO sightings.

