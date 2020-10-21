Nora Fatehi thanks fans for love and support as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits 25 million views

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi has thanked her fans for their love and support as her new video song, along with singer Guru Randhawa, Naach Meri Rani received over 25 million views in a day after its release.



The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram thanked her fans for their love and support.

Sharing the song, Nora wrote, “Aaaayyyyyy 25 Million + in 1 day.”

“Thank you! keep the love and support coming guys,” she further said.



Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s new song Naach Meri Rani was released on Tuesday and the track has taken the internet by storm.

The Naach Meri Rani, composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

Nora’s scintillating dance moves and her new look are the main highlights of Naach Meri Rani.

