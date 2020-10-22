Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 22 2020
Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Parineeti Chopra revealed if she could abduct someone, it would definitely be Saif Ali Khan

B-Town starlet Parineeti Chopra is amongst the innumerable female fans of Saif Ali Khan who have been loving him from a distance.  

During an interview on The Kapil Sharma Show, which has resurfaced on the internet, the actor confesses how she is in love with Saif and she has already informed his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor about her feelings.

Parineeti was promoting her film Jabariya Jodi in 2019 with Sidharth Malhotra on the show.

Speaking about the storyline where her character planned to kidnap and forcefully marry Sidharth’s character, Parineeti revealed if she could do that in real-life, that person would definitely be Saif.

“Bahut maar padne wali hai (I’m in a difficult situation). If I didn’t get a chance to meet someone and if I had to kidnap him, it would be Saif Ali Khan. Look, everything is safe. I’ve already told Kareena that I love Saif a lot. She is okay with it. It’s not like I’ll be actually abducting him. I maintain this love from some distance,” she confessed on the show.

