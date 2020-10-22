Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in

'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of numerous hits throughout his decades-long career in B-Town.

And amongst those several hits, one of the biggest ones was undoubtedly Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which recently completed its 25 years.

However, what many fans may be unaware of is how the superstar had initially said no to the part as he wasn’t too thrilled about jumping on-board a romantic film.

Anupama Chopra, film journalist and critic, revealed in her book, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Modern Classic, how it took several meetings to convince SRK of becoming part of the project.

“Shah Rukh thought that romances were ‘pansy’, effete. He wasn’t interested in singing songs in pretty locations and then eloping with the girl, as was the Bollywood norm. Besides, the other two Khan heroes – Aamir and Salman – were playing the lover boy roles with great success, and Shah Rukh was happy to be regarded as a hatke (different) actor,” she wrote in the book.

She revealed how Aditya Chopra had held several meetings with the actor to convince him and at one point, Saif Ali Khan was also being considered in his place.

However, Khan eventually gave in and accepted the offer while he was shooting for Karan Arjun.