Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan rejected ‘DDLJ’ multiple times before finally caving in

'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of numerous hits throughout his decades-long career in B-Town. 

And amongst those several hits, one of the biggest ones was undoubtedly Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which recently completed its 25 years.

However, what many fans may be unaware of is how the superstar had initially said no to the part as he wasn’t too thrilled about jumping on-board a romantic film.

Anupama Chopra, film journalist and critic, revealed in her book, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Modern Classic, how it took several meetings to convince SRK of becoming part of the project.

“Shah Rukh thought that romances were ‘pansy’, effete. He wasn’t interested in singing songs in pretty locations and then eloping with the girl, as was the Bollywood norm. Besides, the other two Khan heroes – Aamir and Salman – were playing the lover boy roles with great success, and Shah Rukh was happy to be regarded as a hatke (different) actor,” she wrote in the book.

She revealed how Aditya Chopra had held several meetings with the actor to convince him and at one point, Saif Ali Khan was also being considered in his place.

However, Khan eventually gave in and accepted the offer while he was shooting for Karan Arjun.

More From Bollywood:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Bollywood seeking validation from Hollywood
Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’

Parineeti Chopra has been in love with Saif Ali Khan’: ‘I’ve already told Kareena’
Nora Fatehi thanks fans for love and support as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits 25 million views

Nora Fatehi thanks fans for love and support as ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hits 25 million views
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no makeup look to leave fans spellbound

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no makeup look to leave fans spellbound
Video: Neha Kakkar’s dance from her ‘Roka’ ceremony sets the internet on fire

Video: Neha Kakkar’s dance from her ‘Roka’ ceremony sets the internet on fire
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Naach Meri Rani’ released

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Naach Meri Rani’ released
Kareena Kapoor gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will never be another Saif’

Kareena Kapoor gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘There will never be another Saif’
Kajol on how she’d respond to her daughter eloping with Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Kajol on how she’d respond to her daughter eloping with Shah Rukh Khan’s son
Sanjay Dutt’s deteriorating health rumours refuted by family member

Sanjay Dutt’s deteriorating health rumours refuted by family member

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt note

Varun Dhawan celebrates 8 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt note
Ranveer Singh joins forces with Rohit Shetty once more for ‘Cirkus’

Ranveer Singh joins forces with Rohit Shetty once more for ‘Cirkus’
DDLJ turns 25: Statues of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to be displayed in London

DDLJ turns 25: Statues of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to be displayed in London

Latest

view all