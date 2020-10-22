Queen Elizabeth didn’t trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their royal titles

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stripped off their royal titles earlier in March when they decided to step down as members of the British royal family.

Royal historian Robert Lacey has now laid bare the intentions of Queen Elizabeth II behind her decision of taking away their ‘royal’ brand.

In his book, Battle of Brothers, Lacey revealed that Her Majesty forbade the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using the royal label as she did not trust them with it.

“It was reliably reported that Her Majesty remained well-disposed towards her grandson and granddaughter-in-law,” he wrote in the book.

"She wished them well in their new life in Canada—and her ‘eighth great-grandchild’ as well, of course. But it was also said by those in the know that the couple’s erratic and impulsive behavior for the past year had not inclined Queen Elizabeth II to entrust the Sussexes with the use of the word ‘royal’ any time soon,” he added.

Earlier, when banning them from using their royal titles, the monarch had issued a statement that read: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word “Royal” overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of the word “Royal” in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

