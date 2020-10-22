Matthew McConaughey opens up about experiencing sexual abuse at age 15

Matthew McConaughey details the past trauma he went through after getting sexually assaulted

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has opened up his harrowing past experience with sexual abuse at the age of 15.

The Academy Award-winning actor recently dropped his explosive memoir, titled Greenlights, in which he details the past trauma he went through after getting sexually assaulted and being ‘knocked unconscious.’

The actor revealed that he “blackmailed” by his alleged rapist at the age of 15, after which he was convinced that he would “go to hell.”

"I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van,” he wrote recalling another incident of abuse.

"I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” he wrote.

While this is the first time the actor has openly spoken about being a victim of sexual violence, he has been a loud voice in raising awareness about the prevention of sexual assault through the course of his career.