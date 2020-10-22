Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

As Ellen DeGeneres begins anew following a grueling scandal, she has chosen to let go of her past appearance as well.

With the start of the new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian has decided to finally let go of her signature hairstyle and completely alter her look with a shorter, swept-back do.

The move comes in light of the talk show host’s recent apology to fans over toxic workplace claims and avowal of changing things up in her show.

However, after debuting the new style, fans weren’t too impressed as many claimed that despite her attempt at reinventing herself, it “hardly softens the image.”

One user tweeted: “I think whoever told her this would help her image is mistaken. It makes her look more cold and unapproachable to me personally. If this was her own decision, good for her. If she was told this would help...not so sure.”


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?
Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?

Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?
Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace
Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son
Jennifer Garner claims her marriage with Ben Affleck took a hit due to media attention

Jennifer Garner claims her marriage with Ben Affleck took a hit due to media attention

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reportedly discussing their engagement

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reportedly discussing their engagement

Jennifer Lawrence admits she was a Republican before Trump's election

Jennifer Lawrence admits she was a Republican before Trump's election
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move into Harry, Meghan Markle’s star-packed town

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move into Harry, Meghan Markle’s star-packed town
Matthew McConaughey wants to ‘embrace’ election results regardless of who wins

Matthew McConaughey wants to ‘embrace’ election results regardless of who wins
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal
Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow

Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow
Buckingham Palace's brutal snub to Prince Harry in controversial royal Christmas photo

Buckingham Palace's brutal snub to Prince Harry in controversial royal Christmas photo

Latest

view all