Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana is known by many nicknames however, one of the most painful one appears to be 'prisoner of war.' Despite its morbid foreshadowing, the princess of the people was considered a ‘hostage,’ plagued to spend the rest of her life within the claustrophobic walls of Buckingham Palace.

Back in 1992, the author of the book Diana: Her True Story, Mr Mortan, wrote about the princess’s personal ‘hell’. He discussed her personal nickname and even touched upon her struggles with claustrophobia and other eating disorders.

Per an extract from his book, Mortan wrote, "She was a hostage to fortune, held captive by her public image, bound by the constitutional circumstance of her unique position as the Princess of Wales and a prisoner of her day to day life.

"Her friends refer to the acronym POW as meaning 'prisoner of war'. Indeed the cloying claustrophobia of royal life merely serves to exacerbate her genuine fear of confined spaces."

According to Express UK, the height of her claustrophobia was first showcased during one of her visits to the National Hospital where she was scheduled to have a full body scan done "because her doctors feared she may have a cervical rib.”

There, "Like many patients, once she was inside the enclosed scanning machine, she felt very panicky and needed to be calmed down with a tranquilliser. It meant that an operation which should have lasted 15 minutes took two hours."